Search continues for New Port Richey man missing for 6 years

The New Port Richey Police Department says the man left his house in 2016 and never returned.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Law enforcement continues to search for a New Port Richey man who went missing six years ago.

Peiarre Canty was initially reported missing by his mother on Oct. 30, 2016. She said Canty was last seen two days prior at around 5 p.m. at their home off of Cactus Drive in New Port Richey.

The New Port Richey Police Department said he left the house and never returned.

Canty was last seen wearing an orange shirt, jeans and flip-flops. He's described as being 5 feet, 11 inches and 130 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and a beard.

According to police, he was diagnosed with mental health issues and spent time in the area behind Southgate Plaza. He may go by the nickname "P."

"Peiarre may have been using 'spice' and possibly other street drugs," the police department explains in a statement. "He has a distinct tattoo on his chest, bearing praying hands with rosary beads."

He also has a scar on the back of one of his heels.

Over the years since his disappearance, there have been a number of tips coming in with possible sightings of Canty in Tampa, Hudson and Port Richey. Each time a tip comes in, local law enforcement canvasses the area, coming up with nothing.

Anyone with information about where Peiarre Canty's location can contact Detective Cpl. Joe Ioppolowith the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.