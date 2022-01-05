Have you seen Christal? Pasco deputies search for missing woman

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair died blue and hazel eyes.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's deputies are asking for help finding a 25-year-old woman who they say is missing and endangered.

The sheriff's office says Christal Gordon was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 13000 block of Brutus Drive in Spring Hill.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair died blue and hazel eyes. Gordon was last seen wearing black pants and a black trench coat.

Anyone with information on where Gordon might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

You can also submit tips anonymously online.