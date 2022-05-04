MISSING: Pasco deputies search for 18-year-old girl

The teenager was last seen approximately at 11 p.m. on May 1 in Zephyrhills.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is looking for Trista Montenegro who went missing on Monday.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing black and floral Nike shoes around 11 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue in Zephyrhills.

Montenegro is 18 years old, has black hair and blue eyes and weighs about 140 pounds, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

Anyone may also report tips by clicking here.