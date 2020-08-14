x
Pasco County

Mom and daughter vanish in Pasco County

If you've seen them, please call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102.
HOLIDAY, Fla. — A search is underway for a missing mother and her daughter.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says detectives are looking for 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy and 6-year-old Solidad Padilla.

They were last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at their home on Nixon Road in Holiday. Investigators say Ashley stated she and Solidad were leaving to run errands nearby and drove off in a gray 2017 Toyota Rav4 with tinted windows and Florida license plate 846 LFD.

Then, they vanished, and authorities are worried.

If you have any information about their disappearance, you are urged to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, select option 7 and reference case #20-028466. 

