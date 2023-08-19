x
Pasco County

Deputies searching for missing teen boy last seen in New Port Richey

The teen is described by authorities as 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has dark blonde hair with blue eyes.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Jonathan Stratton Jr.? 

Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for the missing 16-year-old last seen around noon on Saturday in New Port Richey. 

Stratton was last seen in the Plathe Road area wearing a black hoodie, white marble-designed undershirt, black pants and gray slides, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The teen is described by authorities as 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has dark blonde hair with blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on Stratton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. People can also report tips online.

   

