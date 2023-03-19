Have you seen them? Deputies searching for 2 missing teen girls last seen in Zephyrhills

Authorities say Shaniya Brown, 17, and A'rianna Harrison, 15, may be heading to the Tampa area.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Shaniya Brown and A'rianna Harrison?

Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for the missing teen girls last seen Saturday evening in Zephyrhills.

At around 9 p.m., Brown and Harrison were last seen in the Merrifield Drive area and both may be heading to the Tampa area, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Brown, 17, is described as 5-foot-7, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair, law enforcement says. Harrison, 15, is 5-foot-6, weighs around 160 pounds and also has brown eyes with black hair.