x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Have you seen them? Deputies searching for 2 missing teen girls last seen in Zephyrhills

Authorities say Shaniya Brown, 17, and A'rianna Harrison, 15, may be heading to the Tampa area.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office
Shaniya Brown (left) and A'rianna Harrison (right)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Shaniya Brown and A'rianna Harrison?

Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for the missing teen girls last seen Saturday evening in Zephyrhills.

At around 9 p.m., Brown and Harrison were last seen in the Merrifield Drive area and both may be heading to the Tampa area, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Brown, 17, is described as 5-foot-7, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair, law enforcement says. Harrison, 15, is 5-foot-6, weighs around 160 pounds and also has brown eyes with black hair.

Anyone with information on either of the teens' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102. People can also report tips online.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Fiery crash into Wesley Chapel Panera Bread sends driver to hospital

Before You Leave, Check This Out