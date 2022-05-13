Deputies locate missing Hudson teen

The 17-year-old was found and is safe, the sheriff's office reports.

HUDSON, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says James Carrillo was found and is safe.

The previous story is down below.

---

Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a teen missing out of Hudson.

James Carrillo, 17, was last seen early Friday morning in the Country Club Drive area. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black Adidas pants and carrying a black backpack walking towards U.S. 19, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies describe Carrillo as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.