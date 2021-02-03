Pasco deputies search for missing 14-year-old

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for a 14-year-old boy described as "missing and endangered."
According to the sheriff's office, Austin Raymond was in the Osceola Drive area of New Port Richey around 5 a.m. Tuesday, but he hasn't been heard from since. Authorities say he was wearing a blue sweatshirt at the time.
He's described as 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information that could help deputies find Raymond and bring him home safely, you're asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at 727-847-8102. Select option 7 when you dial.
