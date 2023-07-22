Pasco deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Richey area

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Emma Weyde?
Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday afternoon in the Port Richey area.
At around 1 p.m., Weyde was seen in the Hunt Club Lane area wearing ripped blue jeans and a black hoodie with white trim, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The teen is described by authorities as 5-foot-2, weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Weyde's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. People can also report tips online.