Have you seen Christian? Deputies search for missing 24-year-old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Christian? Deputies are searching for the missing person out of Wesley Chapel.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Christian Polansky was last seen at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday in the Blythewood Way area of Wesley Chapel. Law enforcement says Polansky may be driving a red Hyundai Elantra with the license plate EDXP78.

Polansky is reported to be 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. According to authorities, Polansky was last seen wearing gray tie-dye shorts, black slides and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.