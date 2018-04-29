LAND O' LAKES, Fla. -- A woman who left on a long road trip days ago hasn't yet arrived.

June Matthews, 75, drove off from her home Friday, April 27, in the area of 9700 Ehren Cutoff, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say she doesn't answer her phone when family calls, and they fear for her safety.

An Alabama state trooper stopped her near Tuscaloosa. She told him she was heading to Jacksonville, Florida, and he gave her directions. Matthews' family says she has no known connections to that area.

Her phone last was pinged near Sanderson, Florida, just off Interstate 10.

Matthews is driving a beige 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Florida plate Y17AEW.

Call 911 if you've seen her.

