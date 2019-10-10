HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman in Holiday.
Deputies say Dawn Charlotte Snyder was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday as she left a home on Brompton Drive. She was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt with a zipper, unknown style pants and sandals.
Snyder is 40, has auburn hair and is 5'3".
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- Students make 'Child of God' headbands to support Saints' Demario Davis
- Joshua Brown had long criminal history including drug dealing, documents show
- Veteran receives a nearly $3,000 water bill and has no way to pay
- Deputies: Florida woman who burned down historic tree while smoking meth arrested again
- Florida man accused of baiting gator to bite him, force-feeding it a Coors beer
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter