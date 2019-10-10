HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman in Holiday.

Deputies say Dawn Charlotte Snyder was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday as she left a home on Brompton Drive. She was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt with a zipper, unknown style pants and sandals.

Snyder is 40, has auburn hair and is 5'3".

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter