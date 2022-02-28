Deputies searching for missing Zephyrhills man

Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for Lawrence Chilkewitz, a missing/endangered 80 year old. Chilkewitz is 6 ft. tall with gray hair. Chilkewitz was last seen on Feb. 26 in the Ryals Rd. area of Zephyrhills and may be in the Lake City, FL area. (Thread continues.) pic.twitter.com/8GoZS1pVtn