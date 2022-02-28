Deputies searching for missing Zephyrhills man

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Lawrence? Deputies are searching for the elderly man from Zephyrhills.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence Chilkewitz, 80, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Ryals Road area of Zephyrhills in the Lake City area.
Law enforcement says he may driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Florida license plate DV9163F.
Anyone with information on Chilkewitz's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.