DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing and endangered woman.
Jessica Paola Gamez, 23, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in Dade City.
She was wearing a black shirt, jeans and black prescription glasses.
Gamez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102.
What other people are reading right now:
- Health inspection leaves KFC customers queasy
- Woman almost loses arm from flesh-eating bacteria contracted at nail salon
- Mother accused of rubbing heroin on daughter's gums to help her sleep. She died.
- 'Somebody was watching out': School resource officer's quick thinking saves little boy
- Meet Buddy: The dog who inspires popular, local Buddy Brew Coffee
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter