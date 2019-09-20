DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Jessica Paola Gamez, 23, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in Dade City.

She was wearing a black shirt, jeans and black prescription glasses.

Gamez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102.

