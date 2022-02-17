Black-owned coffee shop in Lutz wants its customers to feel at home

The pet-friendly shop hosts community events.

LUTZ, Fla. — Mitchell's Coffee Time shop owner and disabled veteran Jason Mitchell started a family-owned business in Lutz.

Jason didn't know a single thing about coffee when he and his family opened Mitchell's Coffee Time. He bought the previous coffee shop that was there and gave it a shot.

Now, his business is thriving after surviving the pandemic.

"We're, you know, we're making up, we don't have a drive-through, so it's more of a sit-down, authentic shop. So what we do, we come up with. Stuff like our trivia night, our jazz night partnered with Pasco County Sheriff's Office," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's Coffee Time is pet-friendly and they have events for the community.

Weekly events include jazz nights, karaoke, poetry nights, and car shows to help them stand out.