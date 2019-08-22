PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At least a dozen more holes have opened up in a Pasco County neighborhood.

The total number now stands at 36 in the Lakeside Woodlands community, emergency management crews said Thursday.

"They built on top of a flowing river," Emergency Management Director Andrew Fossa said. "If you take from Mother Nature, Mother Nature is going to take it back eventually."

Earlier this week, 16 depressions opened up in the neighborhood. A day later, four more holes were spotted.

Crews continue to work the area between Sylvan Drive and Willow Brook Court to figure out how the holes are forming. Emergency Management said all the holes are active and show signs of growth.

People's lives are not in danger and no structures are in danger of being compromised, according to a news release.

People are asked to avoid the area. All of these holes are on private property.

