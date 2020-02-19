PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash involving two motorcycles has shut down northbound I-75 in Pasco County.
It happened near mile marker 274.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said one person is being airlifted from the scene. The interstate will be closed until the chopper is out of the area.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
