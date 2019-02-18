PORT RICHEY, Fla.—A hit-and-run sent a 2-year-old to the hospital Sunday in Port Richey, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said.

Family members of the toddler said five kids were playing basketball in the street in front of a home when the motorcycle came by. The Florida Highway Patrol said Buddy Kline, 63, hit the toddler, stopped and got into an argument with the child's parents before driving away.

FHP said Kline was found later and arrested on charges of failure to use due care, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

Troopers said Kline lives on the same street where the crash occurred.

The toddler was flown to the hospital by helicopter as a trauma alert, fire rescue officials said.

