PORT RICHEY, Fla.—A hit-and-run sent a 2-year-old to the hospital Sunday in Port Richey, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said.

Officials said a motorcycle hit the child and drove off.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver was in contact with them.

The toddler was flown to the hospital by helicopter as a trauma alert, fire rescue officials said.

