Motorcyclist killed in early morning Zephyrhills crash

Investigators say a sedan driver was trying to pass other cars when he collided nearly head-on with the motorcyclist.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist from Zephyrhills Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:56 a.m. on Paul Buchman Highway, just south of County Line Road.

Troopers say the driver of a sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Paul Buchman Highway as he tried to pass other cars. His car collided nearly head-on with the motorcyclist traveling northbound, FHP reported.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

What other people are reading right now: