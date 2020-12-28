Motorcyclist killed in early morning Zephyrhills crash

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist from Zephyrhills Monday morning.
The crash happened around 5:56 a.m. on Paul Buchman Highway, just south of County Line Road.
Troopers say the driver of a sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Paul Buchman Highway as he tried to pass other cars. His car collided nearly head-on with the motorcyclist traveling northbound, FHP reported.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car had minor injuries.
