Child pulled from pool in Pasco County

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is responding to a scene where a child was pulled from a pool at the Beacon Square Civic Center in Holiday.
The child is approximately 2 years old and was pulled from the pool after being found underwater.
People at the pool performed CPR before EMS arrived, according to Fire Rescue.
The child is alert and breathing at this time, Fire Rescue said in a press release. The child is being taken by helicopter to a local area hospital.
No other information was provided.
