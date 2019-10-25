HUDSON, Fla. — No quick fix. That was the word Friday from Pasco County, where they are trying to figure out what to do about a network of at least 76 depressions and voids in the Lakeside Woodlands subdivision in Hudson.

So far, no homes or structures have been affected. But, with each passing day, neighbors say they’re more worried that could change.

The holes first opened weeks ago; but on Thursday, county workers started adding even more fencing, widening the area of concern.

The road through the neighborhood is still shut down.

And now, a pair of engineering reports say trying to fix the problem could do more harm than good.

”None of us know today, with this situation,” said neighbor Barbara Badali. “I mean we’re all sitting on a keg of dynamite, you know?“



Badali is worried and growing more frustrated by the day.

She and her neighbors aren’t getting many answers about how, and it will all get fixed.

“Absolutely as soon as possible, if it’s feasible,” she hopes.

But that appears to be increasingly unlikely.

”This is not going to be a short-term fix,” said Andrew Fossa, Pasco’s emergency management director. “It’s going to be a long drawn-out process, no matter which way we look at it.”



Pasco didn’t try to sugarcoat the bad news at a Friday news conference aimed at addressing neighbors’ concerns and questions.

A pair of engineering reports warn the traditional fixes you’d see in other sinkhole situations could create even bigger problems. They concluded drilling pipes, pumping cement and grout, pounding in pilings, might actually foul the underground water and possibly destabilize the fragile network of caves below people’s homes.

“There’s multiple areas that we’re looking at for solutions, but right now we don’t have a solution,” said Fossa.

“Would I like damage to my home? No. But, I don’t know what they can do,” said neighbor Barbara Luster.

Luster says she has faith someone will figure it out.

But until then, she says, shutting down the road right in front of her house has been a huge inconvenience for her and her husband with disabilities.

The county, she says, had heavy trucks out on the pavement Thursday.

So, if they can drive on the road, “Why why can’t we go through?” she asked.

We questioned Pasco County leaders about that.

Their answer was honest, but clearly a bit embarrassing.



“Our county trucks probably should not have been on that road,” said Pasco Administrator Dan Biles.



“I would just like to know when they’re going to finally get some workers in here and start fixing everything,” said Bidali. “Everything‘s got to be fixed.”

The short answer, says Biles, is no time soon.

The next step, says Pasco County, is to send the engineering reports to Florida’s state geologist and see if they have any ideas that could stabilize the situation here without creating problems for someone else.

But, as they said repeatedly, the situation is unprecedented.

Pasco County says it’s up to individual homeowners to deal with any issues that might occur on their private property.

But Biles says the county would still have to sign off on any repair plans, in part, to make sure they don’t put neighboring homes or property at risk.

