Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection

Neighbors say they believe speeding is the cause of recent accidents.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel.

People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding.

"It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor Kyle Molder said.

The accident happened right across from a memorial that marks the location of a fatal crash that happened in 2020. Neighbors say that the deadly crash was also a result of speeding.

“People are speeding like you wouldn’t believe they have no regard for the speed limit," Molder said.

A spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says deputies do patrol the area, but due to limited resources, they are focused on priority calls. They say they are aware of residents' concerns in the area.

Molder says he would like to see permanent changes made.

“In order to slow people down and protect our families, our children and our properties they need to look at speed humps," he said.

Molder believes adding stop signs with blinking lights would also be beneficial.

“Literally there will be children standing here in the middle waiting for vehicles to stop and cars in both directions will just fly by," he explained.

A spokesperson with Pasco County says there was a traffic study conducted in the area this year. They say that study determined that 13,000 drivers traveled in both directions during the course of the day.