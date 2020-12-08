New Port Richey crash injures four

Of those hurt, firefighters say three were pedestrians.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a two-car crash that injured four people.

It happened in the area of the 5300 block of Grand Blvd in New Port Richey. Firefighters say a total of four people were injured in the collision, including three pedestrians.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear at this time where the pedestrians were during the crash. It's unclear how the fourth person was hurt.

EMS is still evaluating those injured, according to PCFR.

No road closures have been reported as a result of the crash.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: On the scene of a traffic crash in the 5300 block of Grand Blvd in New Port Richey.

Crash details:

2 car crash

4 total patients

1 from a vehicle

3 pedestrians struck as a result of the collision

EMS still evaluating patients conditions #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/oAMoPa63Wf — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) August 12, 2020

