7 arrested after search warrant executed at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Seven people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a New Port Richey home early Wednesday morning.

At 5:15 a.m., New Port Richey officers arrived at the home on Kapok Drive in reference to illegal drug use in the residence, the police department said in a news release. Upon a search, multiple narcotics, including methamphetamine, fentayl and cocaine, were found in and outside of the home.

Here is a list of arrests made and the charges they face.

Dierk Zimmerman, 52, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Ionvino, 73, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Wilkins, 39, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tacie Mark, 35, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie Miller II, 30, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Lorenzo Norfleet, 56, is charged with operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A seventh person is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The residence was previously deemed blighted, however, several people continued to live there, police say. Following the search warrant, the residence was boarded up and deemed uninhabitable by the city of New Port Richey.