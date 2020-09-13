x
Pasco County

1 killed in Pasco County shooting

The public does not appear to be at risk, deputies say.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One person was killed and another arrested following a shooting overnight in New Port Richey, the sheriff's office says.

There remains an ongoing search for another person, as well, who might have been hurt in the shooting. 

It happened early Sunday on Irene Loop, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's office.

Although details are limited, deputies say the shooting does not appear to be random and the public is not at risk.

