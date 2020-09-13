1 killed in Pasco County shooting

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One person was killed and another arrested following a shooting overnight in New Port Richey, the sheriff's office says.
There remains an ongoing search for another person, as well, who might have been hurt in the shooting.
It happened early Sunday on Irene Loop, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's office.
Although details are limited, deputies say the shooting does not appear to be random and the public is not at risk.
