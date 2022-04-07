Family searching for New Port Richey man missing since 2016

His family is "extremely worried for his safety and is desperate to find him," the police explain.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey family is searching for a family member they say has been missing since 2016.

Peiarre Canty's family is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to his location.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, Canty lives with mental conditions and is off his medication, which only furthers the confusion he might be feeling.

His family is "extremely worried for his safety and is desperate to find him," the police explain.

Canty could possibly be asking for money in the New Port Richey area and unaware of how to get home.

As of now, there have been possible sightings in the New Port Richey and Tampa area, between Westshore Plaza, Kennedy Boulevard, Hyde Park, Bayshore and Nebraska Avenue.

Canty is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 130 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He usually has a beard or a mustache.

He was reportedly last seen wearing jeans with no shirt or shoes. Police say Canty could be around the homeless and may be wearing something else.

The missing man has a distinct tattoo on his chest of praying hands with rosary beads. He also has a scar on the back of one of his heels and his left-hand shakes.