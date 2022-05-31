x
Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for 10-year-old boy

He was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Zarian? 

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for 10-year-old Zarian King who was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was near the intersection of Fox Hollow Drive and U.S. 19 in New Port Richey, the sheriff's office said. 

King is 4-feet, 11-inches and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants and black Nike slides. 

If you have any information on the 10-year-old's whereabouts, contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Non-Emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online

