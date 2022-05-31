Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for 10-year-old boy

He was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Zarian?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for 10-year-old Zarian King who was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was near the intersection of Fox Hollow Drive and U.S. 19 in New Port Richey, the sheriff's office said.

King is 4-feet, 11-inches and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants and black Nike slides.