x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Missing Child Alert: 15-year-old vanishes in New Port Richey

Police are trying to find him.
Credit: New Port Richey Police Department
Cody Alberto Almengor-Gatica

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police officers in New Port Richey are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who they have described as "endangered." 

And, the FDLE has now issued a Missing Child Alert. 

Cody Alberto Almengor-Gatica is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white hoodie and gray jean shorts when he left a home on Brightwaters Court.

That was around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He hasn't been seen since.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he might be is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter