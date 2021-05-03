Missing Child Alert: 15-year-old vanishes in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police officers in New Port Richey are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who they have described as "endangered."
And, the FDLE has now issued a Missing Child Alert.
Cody Alberto Almengor-Gatica is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white hoodie and gray jean shorts when he left a home on Brightwaters Court.
That was around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He hasn't been seen since.
Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he might be is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.
