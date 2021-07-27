Man accused of New Port Richey pharmacy robbery arrested

He made off with dozens of bottles of medication before officers caught up with him, police said.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man has been caught after holding a pharmacy employee at gunpoint and demanding narcotic medications, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Police identified the man as Edmund Pendleton, 50, who was captured Tuesday evening.

Around 11 a.m., police say Pendleton entered the Mass Pharmacy and held a firearm at an employee and demanded medication. He then forced the worker to open the safe where medicine is stored and removed dozens of bottles of narcotics, police say.

Edmund was wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping and grand theft, according to New Port Richey Police.