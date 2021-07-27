Man accused of New Port Richey pharmacy robbery arrested

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man has been caught after holding a pharmacy employee at gunpoint and demanding narcotic medications, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Police identified the man as Edmund Pendleton, 50, who was captured Tuesday evening.
Around 11 a.m., police say Pendleton entered the Mass Pharmacy and held a firearm at an employee and demanded medication. He then forced the worker to open the safe where medicine is stored and removed dozens of bottles of narcotics, police say.
Edmund was wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping and grand theft, according to New Port Richey Police.
- Officers who defended US Capitol on Jan 6 testify before Congress
- How are Florida's athletes doing at the Tokyo Olympics?
- U.S. gets silver after losing Simone Biles in team final
- CDC reverses course on indoor masks in parts of US where COVID is surging
- Eating fresh fish and seafood during red tide: Is it safe?
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter