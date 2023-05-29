x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

New Port Richey police save man found unconscious inside submerged car

Inside the car was 36-year-old Vincent Monroe, who was reportedly bent over and completely unconscious.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man was rescued from inside a car that was partially submerged in a canal Sunday night but later charged with driving under the influence, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

At around 8:57 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to the southern end of Blue Harbor Drive on reports of a car partially submerged in a canal with someone inside.

According to police in a news release, the 2013 gray Infinity came to a final rest with the back tires at the edge of the seawall, the hood of the car completely submerged and water inside the passenger compartment.

Inside the car was 36-year-old Vincent Monroe, who was reportedly bent over and completely unconscious.

Related Articles

Officers were able to enter the water, break open a window and pull Monroe out of the car.

"Monroe appeared to be showing indicators of a possible opioid overdose and Narcan was immediately administered by police and fire rescue personnel," the department said. "After a short time, Monroe regained consciousness."

The 36-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

After an investigation, Monroe was placed under arrest for DUI, DUI property damage, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More Videos

In Other News

Pedestrian killed in Pasco County hit-and-run crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out