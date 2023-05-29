New Port Richey police save man found unconscious inside submerged car

Inside the car was 36-year-old Vincent Monroe, who was reportedly bent over and completely unconscious.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man was rescued from inside a car that was partially submerged in a canal Sunday night but later charged with driving under the influence, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

At around 8:57 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to the southern end of Blue Harbor Drive on reports of a car partially submerged in a canal with someone inside.

According to police in a news release, the 2013 gray Infinity came to a final rest with the back tires at the edge of the seawall, the hood of the car completely submerged and water inside the passenger compartment.

Inside the car was 36-year-old Vincent Monroe, who was reportedly bent over and completely unconscious.

Officers were able to enter the water, break open a window and pull Monroe out of the car.

"Monroe appeared to be showing indicators of a possible opioid overdose and Narcan was immediately administered by police and fire rescue personnel," the department said. "After a short time, Monroe regained consciousness."

The 36-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.