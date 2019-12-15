NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the abdomen during a road rage incident Sunday morning on US 19, according to New Port Richey police.

Police say a motorcyclist and an SUV were stopped at the intersection of US 19 and Cross Bayou Boulevard. A man in the SUV was shot, but police say he's expected to be ok.

Officers say they don't believe the man in the SUV and the motorcyclist knew each other.

Police are trying to determine what lead up the shooting and have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Ioppolo at 727-232-8905.

