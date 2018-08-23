A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and accused of making a bomb threat at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey.

Investigators say she wrote the threatening message Wednesday on a bathroom stall door.

She faces charges related to threatening to discharge a destructive device and making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a news conference to discuss the incident at 2 p.m.

