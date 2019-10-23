NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman is accused of intentionally setting a man's tent on fire while he slept inside early Tuesday morning.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's affidavit, Kellie Ann Barrett managed to start the front door of the tent on fire before the man woke up and poured water he had in the tent on the flames.

The man then grabbed Barrett's phone, according to the report, and called 911. While he was attempting to talk to dispatch, Barrett allegedly jumped on him, got the phone away from him and ran off, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found her and charged her with first-degree arson on a dwelling with people present, burglary with simple battery/assault and tampering with a witness. Barrett is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

