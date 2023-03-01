New trail proposal in Pasco County raises concerns among people living nearby

During a community meeting Tuesday night, dozens of Pasco County residents told county leaders they have concerns with some of the proposed trail locations.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of residents in Pasco County expressed they are upset about a new multi-use trail officials are looking to construct.

Pasco County leaders are working with construction officials to come up with locations to create a 37-mile trail. The Orange Belt Trail would be used for biking, walking and rollerblading.

The purpose of this trail would be for the county to connect the east end of the county to the west end. The 37-mile trail would go from Trinity to Trilby.

"For the county, it’s important that we have a connection from the east to the west side," Project Manager for Pasco County Erin Swanson said.

The trail would utilize the regional trail network and connect to the Coast-to-Coast Trail, Starkey Trail, Suncoast Trail and Withlacoochee Trail. The trail is proposed to be a 12-to-14-foot-wide paved multi-use trail that will generally follow the path of the Orange Belt Railway.

There are eight different proposals on the table for where the trail would go. Plus, there's the alternative of not building any trail.

During a community input meeting on Tuesday night, dozens of residents showed up with concerns about the proposed locations.

One woman who lives on 10 acres of land near County Road 41 hopes the proposal by her house gets turned down.

"Now this trail is going into my backyard 40 feet from my back porch, That would definitely disrupt the quiet life that we had for all these years," Diane Stephens said.

The county is listening to residents like Stephens to determine the best option. From here, they are hoping to narrow the eight options down.

"We’re hoping to narrow down the alternatives into one or two in each segment," Swanson said.

Some who showed up to the meeting are excited about the proposed project.

"It’s going to be a lot of great recreation. A lot of great exercise and I think it’s going to make her property values go up," Pasco County resident Wayne Ruppert said.

County officials said they are allowing community members to vote on which proposals they would like to see. From there, all the information would be passed to county commissioners. Commissioners are expected to vote on which option they like the best next spring.

Those a part of the construction explained to build the 37-mile long trail, it could take years if approved.

The costs will come out of taxpayers for Pasco County residents. County officials added they also have state and federal funds to use.

The project would be costly, but no dollar amount has been determined yet.

"Trails or several million dollars a mile and if you could imagine 37 miles. It’s going to be a robust project," Project Director for Adkins Wiatt Bowers said.

With a high amount of taxpayer money potentially being spent, county officials stress your opinion matters.