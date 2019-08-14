NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The discovery of what initially appeared to be World War II-era weapons in a Pasco County neighborhood turned out to be nothing of significance.

That's the word on down from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The bomb squad was called Tuesday evening to a home in the area of Havana Avenue and Miramar Street. Following an investigation, they found no live weapons or ammunition.

Deputies say the surrounding area, once evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," has been returned to normal.

