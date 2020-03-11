x
Pasco County

FDLE investigating officer-involved shooting in New Port Richey

At least one person was shot, authorities say.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirms it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

It happened Tuesday at Sullivan's Boulevard Lounge, located at 6210 Grand Blvd.

At least one person is said to be shot, and a New Port Richey police officer is somehow involved. Its chief is expected to give more information soon.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

