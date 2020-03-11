FDLE investigating officer-involved shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirms it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer.
It happened Tuesday at Sullivan's Boulevard Lounge, located at 6210 Grand Blvd.
At least one person is said to be shot, and a New Port Richey police officer is somehow involved. Its chief is expected to give more information soon.
It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- What ID do I need to bring to vote in Florida?
- Crunching Florida’s early vote turnout: What does it reveal heading into Election Day?
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Hurricane Eta rapidly intensifies, now a major Category 4 hurricane
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter