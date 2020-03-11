FDLE investigating officer-involved shooting in New Port Richey

At least one person was shot, authorities say.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirms it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

It happened Tuesday at Sullivan's Boulevard Lounge, located at 6210 Grand Blvd.

At least one person is said to be shot, and a New Port Richey police officer is somehow involved. Its chief is expected to give more information soon.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: Grand Blvd in New Port Richey closed as @NPRPD investigate a shooting at Sullivan’s Blvd Lounge. We know at least 1 person was shot & an officer was involved. Will learn more details from the Chief momentarily. @fdlepio assisting with the investigation @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/6RjiO65GJD — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) November 3, 2020

