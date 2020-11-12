x
Pasco County

Crash shuts down part of Old Lakeland Highway in Pasco County

Fire rescue crews are asking drivers to find a different route this morning after a crash on Old Lakeland Highway at Otis Allen Road.
Credit: Sky 10

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue Crews say a semi and a car crashed into each other Friday morning in Zephyrhills.

Firefighters said they were checking out three people who were hurt in the crash and a medical helicopter was requested. 

The crash happened on Old Lakeland Highway at Otis Allen Road

Fire rescue crews are asking drivers to find a different route this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

