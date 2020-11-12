Crash shuts down part of Old Lakeland Highway in Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue Crews say a semi and a car crashed into each other Friday morning in Zephyrhills.
Firefighters said they were checking out three people who were hurt in the crash and a medical helicopter was requested.
The crash happened on Old Lakeland Highway at Otis Allen Road
Fire rescue crews are asking drivers to find a different route this morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
