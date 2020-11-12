Crash shuts down part of Old Lakeland Highway in Pasco County

Fire rescue crews are asking drivers to find a different route this morning after a crash on Old Lakeland Highway at Otis Allen Road.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue Crews say a semi and a car crashed into each other Friday morning in Zephyrhills.

Firefighters said they were checking out three people who were hurt in the crash and a medical helicopter was requested.

The crash happened on Old Lakeland Highway at Otis Allen Road

Fire rescue crews are asking drivers to find a different route this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: ZEPHYRHILLS | OLD LAKELAND HIGHWAY @ OTIS ALLEN RD | Semi Vs Station wagon with severe damage. Firefighters evaluating 3 patients, and a medical helicopter has been requested. Seek an alternate route and #MoveOver for responders. pic.twitter.com/3RXtaxWMZ5 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) December 11, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

