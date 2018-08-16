HUDSON, Fla.-- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a shooting that left one person dead at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Deputies said three people were shot near the Beacon Woods Village in Hudson. One person was killed and two were injured in the shooting, according to deputies.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random, and there was no threat to the public.

Breaking: one person dead, 2 shot at RidgeStone Apartments in Hudson. Pasco County Sheriff's Dept. says they don't think there is a threat to public at this time @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/sVjVH7MBxu — Candice Aviles (@CandiceAviles) August 16, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.

