WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — One person died Thursday morning after the person's vehicle crashed into a lake in Pasco County.

Fire rescue crews responded to a small lake near State Road 54 and Gateway Boulevard and attempted to rescue the person from the vehicle. Crews said the person died at the scene.

Pasco officials say the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

