Widow of man killed in movie theater shooting starts foundation supporting children

Nicole Oulson says she wants to help other children who are affected by gun violence.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For eight years, Nicole Oulson sought justice for her husband, Chad Oulson, who was shot and killed in a movie theater in 2014. While Nicole's legal battles are over, she says she wants some good to come out of this situation and preserve her husband's legacy.

"The outcome of the trial was like the punch that knocked me out," Oulson said during a news conference Thursday.

Oulson, along with her daughter, is launching the Oulson Family Foundation to financially help children who have been indirectly or directly impacted by gun violence. The foundation will raise money to help with medical bills, mental health counseling and education costs for children either injured, have lost parents or guardians to gun violence.

"I wish with my whole heart that we did not need this foundation and there was no gun violence impacting children, but as we all know, every day we see it," Oulson said.

According to the Child Welfare League of America, more than 25 percent of children witness an act of violence in their homes, schools, or communities, and more than 5 percent have witnessed a shooting.

In February, Chad Oulson's killer, Curtis Reeves, was found not guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. While sitting in a Wesley Chapel movie theater, Reeves asked Oulson to stop using his phone during the movie previews. When Oulson stood up and turned around to confront Reeves while throwing popcorn at him, Reeves shot him in the chest.

Reeves has never denied killing Oulson but says he acted out of self-defense.