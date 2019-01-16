SPRING HILL, Fla. — A local motorcycle club member was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning in his driveway on Glenrock Road in Spring Hill.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said William James Earl, 32, was discovered unresponsive by his fiancé.

The initial emergency call was made around 6:52 a.m.

Deputies say Earl's death is a homicide, but they are not yet sure of the motive behind the shooting.

Earl is a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club, and the sheriff's office says it also is investigating any possible connection to its activities.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Clarification: This story earlier stated the man was found by his wife, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The agency since has made the correction to say he was found by his fiancé.

