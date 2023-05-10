Parking lot fight leads to shooting that hurt 1 in Land O' Lakes

The sheriff's office said the two men knew each other and got into an argument before a shot was fired.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla — One man was taken to the hospital after being beaten with a gun and then shot in Land O' Lakes, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say Wednesday afternoon two men who knew each other started to argue in a parking lot of a business near the 1800 block of Collier Parkway. The argument escalated into a fight and one man was hit in the head repeatedly with a gun before he was ultimately shot, the sheriff's office reports.

First responders arrived and found the man at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Line Road — 2 miles away from where the fight took place. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.