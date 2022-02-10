Teacher hospitalized after getting hit, trapped under car at Anclote High School

Firefighters say the teacher was seriously hurt.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue says a teacher was critically injured in a Thursday morning crash at Anclote High School.

Early reports show the teacher was hit and got trapped under a vehicle at the school, according to firefighters. The teacher was freed and transported by paramedics to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Firefighters say the teacher has been listed as a trauma alert.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area as first responders work at the scene and students continue to arrive at school.

In a statement, the district said a crisis team is on hand at the school for anyone who would like assistance and to talk about the situation.

"Right now, all we can do is pray for the teacher who was injured and do our best to take care of the students and staff at Anclote High School," Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement. "This is a traumatic event for everyone involved.

"I want to thank Pasco Fire Rescue and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and for their support."