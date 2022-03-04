Deputies: Man forced open school bus doors, hit driver and spit in his face

Deputies say at least one student witnessed the incident.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after he forced his way into a school bus, hit the driver and spit in his face.

Deputies say it happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday when the driver was taking students along the regular route.

When the driver stopped to unload students, investigators say Jarrett Farr, 37, forced the closed bus door open, walked onto the bus and starting cursing at him over an incident that happened earlier in the day.

Then, according to the sheriff's office, Farr hit the driver's hands, knocking down the radio he was holding. Deputies say Farr spit on the driver's left cheek before pushing his way through the bus doors to exit, causing $600 in damage.

At least one student witnessed the incident and corroborated the driver's testimony, according to investigators.