Pasco deputies release video they say shows boat being stolen

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two thieves who stole a boat from a business on Bartelt Road in Holiday.
Deputies say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on April 19.
According to law enforcement, two people in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe removed the 1999 UMA Seasport boat, which was later recovered near the intersection of Flora Avenue and Boardwalk Street.
Anyone with information that could help investigators was urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or click here.