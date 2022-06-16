Pasco deputies release video they say shows boat being stolen

The vessel has since been found, but investigators are trying to find the individuals who moved it.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two thieves who stole a boat from a business on Bartelt Road in Holiday.

Deputies say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on April 19.

According to law enforcement, two people in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe removed the 1999 UMA Seasport boat, which was later recovered near the intersection of Flora Avenue and Boardwalk Street.