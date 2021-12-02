x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Firefighters working to contain 1-acre brush fire in Zephyrhills

People can expect to see smoke in the area while crews work.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you see smoke around Zephyrhills, it's likely due to a brush fire.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a one-acre brush fire in the 41400 block of Merrick Road.

Firefighters say they are working to protect nearby homes.

People can expect to see smoke in the area throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 