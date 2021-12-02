Firefighters working to contain 1-acre brush fire in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you see smoke around Zephyrhills, it's likely due to a brush fire.
Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a one-acre brush fire in the 41400 block of Merrick Road.
Firefighters say they are working to protect nearby homes.
People can expect to see smoke in the area throughout the day.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
