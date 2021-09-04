Pasco County firefighters battling brush fire near Anclote High School

Officials say the fire is close to homes on Banner Stone Court and Blue River Drive.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are working a "large" brush fire near Anclote High School in Holiday.

According to a press release, firefighters are working an active fire that is near homes on Banner Stone Court and Blue River Drive.

Several Pasco County Fire Rescue engines and brush trucks are in the area to help protect the homes. Firefighters say residents have been put on alert, but have not yet been asked to evacuate.

Florida Forest Service, Pinellas County and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation are providing assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.