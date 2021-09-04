Pasco County firefighters battling brush fire near Anclote High School

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are working a "large" brush fire near Anclote High School in Holiday.
According to a press release, firefighters are working an active fire that is near homes on Banner Stone Court and Blue River Drive.
Several Pasco County Fire Rescue engines and brush trucks are in the area to help protect the homes. Firefighters say residents have been put on alert, but have not yet been asked to evacuate.
Florida Forest Service, Pinellas County and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation are providing assistance.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, dead at 99
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing of mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
- Rays Up! Here's everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Rays home opener today
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter