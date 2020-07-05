Pasco CARES aims to help those hit hard during the pandemic

Applications will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2020.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Thursday, there will be help for those who live in Pasco County and were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasco CARES will be a first-come-first-serve opportunity to help about 1,200 in the county pay their bills. The one-time assistance program will help those who were hit hard financially during the pandemic.

"We want to help our community get through this difficult time," said Assistant County Administrator for Public Services Cathy Pearson. "This program will go a long way toward helping people in Pasco who might be experiencing financial hardships."

Applications for those who live in Pasco County will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2020.

What can this help pay for?

Rent payment (contingent on landlord acceptance and current lease)

Mortgage payment for homesteaded residence (contingent on lender acceptance)

Utility bills (water, electric, gas)

Phone bills

Internet

Car payment

Property Association fees for homeowners

Pasco County residents can apply here.

What other people are reading right now: