Pasco Sheriff's Office investigates 'unsubstantiated threat' at middle school

An increased law enforcement presence was on hand Thursday.

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating what has been described as an "unsubstantiated threat" at a local school's campus.

Centennial Middle School in Dade City was placed on a "controlled campus" status Thursday afternoon due to the situation, although no specific details have yet been released by law enforcement.

A school district spokesperson said the "unsubstantiated threat" was investigated and determined to be a hoax.

"At no time were our students or staff in danger. Nevertheless, we take all such matters seriously, so the school was placed on Controlled Campus and dismissal was delayed by a few minutes. We thank the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response," the district wrote in a statement.

Pasco deputies were around throughout Thursday's dismissal "out of an abundance of caution," the sheriff's office tweeted.