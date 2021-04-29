Pasco Sheriff's Office investigates 'unsubstantiated threat' at middle school

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating what has been described as an "unsubstantiated threat" at a local school's campus.
Centennial Middle School in Dade City was placed on a "controlled campus" status Thursday afternoon due to the situation, although no specific details have yet been released by law enforcement.
A school district spokesperson said the "unsubstantiated threat" was investigated and determined to be a hoax.
"At no time were our students or staff in danger. Nevertheless, we take all such matters seriously, so the school was placed on Controlled Campus and dismissal was delayed by a few minutes. We thank the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response," the district wrote in a statement.
Pasco deputies were around throughout Thursday's dismissal "out of an abundance of caution," the sheriff's office tweeted.
